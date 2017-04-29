🎥 Watch the annual ACE auction LIVE from Thomas More Prep-Marian April 29, 2017 by Hays Post 1 Comment Watch the annual ACE auction live, beginning just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Click HERE for more from TMP-M. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related