NW Kan. students graduate from Grantham University

LENEXA— Grantham University announced its March local graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.
“We are so proud to congratulate these graduates on trusting our team with their dreams. What an accomplishment!” said Dr. Cheryl Hayek, Grantham’s interim university president and chief academic officer. “It gives us such great pleasure to see students’ hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”
Given the flexibility of the 100% online university’s course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.
Northwest Kansas graduates are:
Hays
Rose Klaus, AS Business Administration
Rose Klaus, BS Business Administration
Ryan Rymer, BS Nursing (from RN Associate)
Oberlin
Jeremy Gaster, AS Computer Science
Smith Center
Jason Baetz, AA Criminal Justice
Melody Baetz, AA Criminal Justice