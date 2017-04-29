NW Kan. students graduate from Grantham University

LENEXA— Grantham University announced its March local graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.

“We are so proud to congratulate these graduates on trusting our team with their dreams. What an accomplishment!” said Dr. Cheryl Hayek, Grantham’s interim university president and chief academic officer. “It gives us such great pleasure to see students’ hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Given the flexibility of the 100% online university’s course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.

Northwest Kansas graduates are:

Hays

Rose Klaus, AS Business Administration

Rose Klaus, BS Business Administration

Ryan Rymer, BS Nursing (from RN Associate)

Oberlin

Jeremy Gaster, AS Computer Science

Smith Center

Jason Baetz, AA Criminal Justice

Melody Baetz, AA Criminal Justice