Phillipsburg resident Marilee Ann DeBey passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg, at the age of 85.

She was born April 10, 1932 in Stockton, KS the daughter of Orville Kenworthy & Mildred Lewin-Odle. She was a Homemaker.

She was united in marriage on May 19, 1950 in Stockton, KS to Edward DeBey. He passed away February 19, 2008.

Survivors include her son, Tom DeBey & wife, Evelyn of Phillipsburg; daughter, Linda Mai of Great Bend, KS; step-brother, Gary Barry of Indiola, IA; and step-sister, Ada Strutt of Stockton; 4 grandchildren; & 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661, with Pastor Deb Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Phillips County, KS.

Mrs. DeBey will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday & Tuesday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Delmar Hall Women’s Club or Phillips County Retirement Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.olliffboeve.com.