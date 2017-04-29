Habitat for Humanity looking for its next homeowner for Victoria house

HFHEC

VICTORIA — Habitat for Humanity of Ellis County is urging eligible home-seekers to apply for its latest project.

“This house has been lovingly renovated by Habitat volunteers, with fresh paint and new floors, windows, appliances and more,” said Roberta Martine, president of HFHEC’s board of directors. “We are very grateful to the Ellis County community for coming together to create this home and looking forward to finding a homeowner family that will thrive here.”

The spacious, 2,085-square-foot home is centrally located at 901 11th, Victoria, near excellent schools. It features three bedrooms (with two rooms that could be reconfigured as additional bedrooms), one-and-a-half baths, a detached garage and 8,200-square-foot lot. Built in 1951, the 10-room home includes central forced-air heating and cooling. The home is valued at $110,000, and a Habitat homeowner will have low monthly expenses.

Click here for more details about the home and photos.

To be eligible for Habitat homeownership, a family must meet the following criteria:

Currently live in substandard housing;

Be a U.S. citizen or legal resident;

Be willing to contribute “sweat equity” in lieu of a down payment by working on another Habitat home or providing other Habitat services;

Apply for and be approved by the USDA Rural Development 502 Direct Loan;

Have a good credit rating or payment history;

Have annual income within HFHEC’s guidelines, which vary by family size. For a family of four, the range is between $16,900 and $57,000.

Eligibility criteria and downloadable application forms are available online at hfhec.org. HFHEC staff is available to help with applications and loan forms. For more information, call (785) 623-4200.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we believe that everyone deserves decent, affordable housing and that homeownership helps strengthen families and communities,” said Leslie Wyatt, executive director of HFHEC. “Habitat provides our family partners with a hand up to a better future. Our program is not a handout – families contribute sweat equity for their homes and assume a mortgage.”

For more information, go to hfhec.org.