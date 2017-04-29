Grand opening for Grinnell’s Hometown Grocery Deli scheduled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GRINNELL — The public is invited to a Grand Opening of Grinnell’s Hometown Grocery Deli on May 4th-6th, and a Seafood Dinner Fundraiser on May 5th, 6 P.M. in the Cow Paddy Clubhouse at the Grinnell Golf Course. Hometown Grocery is undergoing a major transformation bringing the 100-year-old business into a 21st-century grocery store, deli plus a quick-serve menu available until closing. For customers’ convenience, a Wi-Fi hotspot, compliments of S & T Communications, has also been added.

Recognizing the changing needs of their community, Hometown Grocery now stocks numerous specialty items such as gluten-free, sugar-free and low salt products. Since November, when new managers Jana and Shawn Huse stepped in, many new items and brands have been added, including the Best Choice store brand. Realizing some patrons no longer need the larger sizes, Hometown Grocery now features smaller product sizes. As Jana and Shawn Huse describe it, “Large variety, just not huge quantities.”

With community need and desire at the heart of Hometown Grocery, the recently added deli counter provides customers with many options for deli sandwiches as well as an expanded quick service menu complete with fried chicken, made to order pizza, a full grill for burgers and a Freal shake machine, offering quick shakes made with real ice cream. Soon take and bake pizzas will also be available.

As one of a growing number of nonprofit food outlets, Hometown Grocery relies on community participation. Upcoming events include a Volunteer Work Day scheduled for April 29-30th to do some painting and clean-up of chairs and tables. The Seafood Dinner Fundraiser with freewill donation will be held on May 5th at 6 P.M. in the Cow Paddy Clubhouse at the Grinnell Golf Course. Featured items will be lobster tails, crab legs, salmon, fish sticks, hushpuppies, coleslaw, brownies and beer. At 8:30 P.M. there will be an Adult After Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Grinnell Activities Program.

With only one paid employee in the store the majority of the time, community involvement is vital to the store’s success, which is why it is often known as Your Hometown Grocery. Having witnessed declining businesses in other rural communities, the Huses are very aware “that without community participation, we (Grinnell) won’t have a grocery store.” Averaging 100 sales per day reflects the community’s positive response to this new venture.

Part of the renovation process has been the installation of a new produce cooler. This allows Hometown Grocery to stock more variety, restock throughout the week and provide an ongoing supply of fresh produce. The computerized inventory system tracks the products at the point of sale making sure those desired products are on the shelf when needed. To better serve their patrons, Hometown Grocery has computerized the system of tracking for descending accounts. By putting money into their store account, the customer can pay out of that account simplifying the day to day transactions. Hometown Grocery is now accepting debit and credit cards for purchases. A soon to be added convenience is an app to order from the food counter ahead of time and have it ready when you want to pick it up.

Managers Jana and Shawn Huse also own the Grinnell Farm and Home Center across the street from the Your Hometown Grocery. They see this opportunity with Hometown Grocery as a good fit for them and a good solution for the community. A grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and one from VIP Pride have been key to the store’s remodeling.

Hometown Grocery is open from 7:30-6 Monday through Friday, 8-12 on Saturday and is closed on Sundays. Special offers and events are posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=hometown%20groceryman or email at GrinnellHometownGrocery@gmail.com.