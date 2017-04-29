Final performance of Hays Symphony Orchestra is May 6

HSO

The final concert of the Hays Symphony Orchestra season with Shah Sadikov, conductor, will be held Sat., May 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center at Fort Hays State University.

Free tickets may be reserved in advance by contacting hayssymphony@fhsu.edu.

The season grand finale will feature Dvorak’s New World Symphony, Elgar’s Nimrod, and Rutter’s Requiem with Fort Hays Singers, FHSU Choir and the Smoky Hill Chorale conducted by Dr. Terry Crull.

This free concert made possible by a generous donation from Dr. Michael Meade. The post-concert reception is sponsored by Downtown Hays Development Corporation.