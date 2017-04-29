Earl James Lambrecht, age 83. of Ellis, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Ellis. He was born March 26, 1934 in Schoenchen, Kansas to George and Bridgette (Zimmerman) Lambrecht. On September 2, 1958 he married Luella Begler in WaKeeney, Kansas.

He was an oilfield worker for Shirk Well Service, a truck driver for Golden Plains Trucking and operated the Ellis Recycling Plant until 2012. He was a US Air Force veteran and a member of St. Mary’s Church, a 3rd Degree Ellis Knights of Columbus, past Hays American Legion Member. Earl was an avid sports fan especially the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. His favorite pastime was fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Luella Lambrecht of Ellis; three daughters, Debbie Williams and fiance, Fred Johnson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joan Yunker and husband Dan of Andover, Kansas and Gail Dreiling and husband Dave of Ellis; a daughter-in-law, Kim Lambrecht of Hays; nine grandchildren, Natalie (Justin) Silkey, Emily Williams and Trevor Williams all of Tulsa, Crystal (Matt) Brungardt-Groen of Victoria, Candice (Justin) Sullivan of Andover, Nicole (Korey) Maxwell of Wichita, Dani (Kyle) Ricke of Pratt, Jake Dreiling of Ellis and Joan Dreiling and husband Alex Stamm of Rockville, MD and 7 great grandchildren, Serenity and Carter Silkey, Kail, Tanis and Brody Brungardt, Noah and Ella Ricke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Greg Lambrecht; four brothers, Victor, Walter, Larry, Irvin and a sister, Georgine Leiker.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:30 AM with a rosary service at 10 AM all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or Hospice at Hays Med.

Arrangements in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com