Cloudy, wet Saturday

Today
Rain. High near 40. Windy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain. Low around 35. Windy, with a north wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday
Rain and snow. High near 37. Windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Very windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.