Cloudy, wet Saturday

Today

Rain. High near 40. Windy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Rain. Low around 35. Windy, with a north wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday

Rain and snow. High near 37. Windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain and snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Very windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.