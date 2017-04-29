Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

8th St. work starts Monday with waterline work

by 1 Comment

road closed sign squareCITY OF HAYS

Beginning Monday, May 1, 2017, Riley Street will be closed just south of 8th Street for waterline work in advance of the project to reconstruct 8th Street from Milner to Vine Street. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct the traveling public.

Various construction phases related to this project will take place throughout the summer and into the fall of 2017.

The city of Hays appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during the course of this work. If there are any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (785)628-7350 or the contractor, Morgan Brothers Construction, at (785)222-9977.

  • Hmmm

    Wonder how much of this concrete they will end up having to replace? Seems normal with them