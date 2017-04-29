2 adults, teen hospitalized after Kansas crash, fire

CLAY COUNTY- Three people were injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Friday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway patrol reported a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Alva C. Ditmars, 61, Washington, was northbound on Kansas 15 at the intersection of Kansas 80.

The GMC collided with a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Mark A. Pauley, 49, Omaha, that was eastbound on Kansas 80 and failed to stop at the stop sign.

The GMC caught on fire, according to the KHP.

Ditmars, Pauley and a passenger in the Ford Benjamin Pauley, 15, were transported to the Clay County Hospital.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.