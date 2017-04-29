🎥 Legislative report from Rep. Eber Phelps April 29, 2017 by Hays Post Leave a Comment Sponsored by Glassman, Bird, Brown and Powell LLP — a full-service law firm serving Hays and Northwest Kansas. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related