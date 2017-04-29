🎥 Here’s what will change at Hays’ wastewater treatment plant

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Although the city terminated their contract, a lot of the effort done by the Wichita firm CDM Smith in the first design phase of rebuilding the Hays wastewater treatment plant can be used.

Stan Christopher of HDR Engineering, the city’s Owner’s Representative for the $28.4 million project, reviewed the improvements that will be made in reconstructing the 54-year-old facility during last Thursday’s Hays city commission meeting.

Commissioners awarded the Phase 2 construction contract to Burns and McDonnell/CAS Constructors during the same April 27 meeting.

Click HERE for a tour of the current facility with just-retired Wastewater Superintendent Roger Moerke.

Hays must meet new stricter mandates in wastewater treatment and discharge required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).