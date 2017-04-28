Tickets on sale for Downtown Hays Market’s Farm to Fork Dinner

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Tickets are now on sale for Downtown Hays Market’s Farm to Fork Dinner.

The event has been expanded to two nights this year June 1 and 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 1102 Main St. Cost is $60 per person.

All of the foods for the event, which is designed to showcase the Downtown Hays Markert, are sourced locally. This year the five-course meal will be prepared by Gella’s Diner’s executive chef Manuel Hernandez.

The menu for this year’s meal has yet to be set.

However, last year’s meal included a butternut squash soup and hors d’ouvres with locally made sausage. The entree included locally sourced chicken with mushroom succotash and potatoes.

The Fort Hays State University Jazz Ensemble will provide entertainment.

Items from the market vendors also will be given away during the event.

Only 60 tickets are available each night.

Sara Bloom, Downtown Hays Development Corp. executive director, said although the event has been popular, the goal is to keep the intimate feel of the event.

“People come from all over, Hoxie, Kansas City. They have conversations about their lives and tell stories. It is part of the charm of the event, so we have decided not to expand to a larger venue,” she said. “We wanted it to remain small and intimate.”

The event will coincide with the market kickoff and is a way for the vendors to promote their products. Many of the ingredients for the dinner are donated.

Proceeds from the event are used to defray the cost of booth space for vendors and to promote the market throughout the year.

Last year, local wine was served at the event. Bloom noted many people did not realize Hays had a local winery.

The market will open for the season May 27. It is open 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through October in the 10th Street parking lot between Main and Fort streets.

Items that can be found at the market include fresh produce, cut flowers, live plants, baked goods, jams, and handcrafted items, including jewelry and soaps.

Eagle Communications is the primary sponsor for the event again this year.

To purchase tickets, call Downtown Hays at 785-621-4171 or go to its at website at https://www.downtownhays.com/