Thomas More Prep-Marian announces candidates for 2017 prom royalty

Thomas More Prep-Marian High School has announced candidates for royalty for the 2017 prom, which is scheduled for May 6.
Pictured, from left:
1) JW Staples, son of Wes and Diane Staples
Gabrielle Chittenden, daughter of John and Michelle Chittenden
2) Patrick Mugisha, son of Nkurikiye Thomas and Muiza Antoinette
Madyson Koerner, daughter of Joey and Jessica Koerner
3) Josh Plante, son of Norbert and Joyce Plante
Lori Leiker, daughter of Larry and Rhonda Leiker
4) Nick Meis, son of Tom and Janette Meis
Alison Helget, daughter of James and Firma Helget
5) Bryan Weber, son of Mitch and Julie Weber
Raegan Billinger, daughter of Michael Billinger and Lindsay Billinger