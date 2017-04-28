Thomas More Prep-Marian announces candidates for 2017 prom royalty

Thomas More Prep-Marian High School has announced candidates for royalty for the 2017 prom, which is scheduled for May 6.

Pictured, from left:

1) JW Staples, son of Wes and Diane Staples

Gabrielle Chittenden, daughter of John and Michelle Chittenden

2) Patrick Mugisha, son of Nkurikiye Thomas and Muiza Antoinette

Madyson Koerner, daughter of Joey and Jessica Koerner

3) Josh Plante, son of Norbert and Joyce Plante

Lori Leiker, daughter of Larry and Rhonda Leiker

4) Nick Meis, son of Tom and Janette Meis

Alison Helget, daughter of James and Firma Helget

5) Bryan Weber, son of Mitch and Julie Weber

Raegan Billinger, daughter of Michael Billinger and Lindsay Billinger