Robert Lewis McKenna, son of Norman McKenna and Leota (Scott) Goss, was born September 26, 1963 in Osborne, Kansas, and passed away at his home in LaCrosse, Kansas, on April 25, 2017, at the age of 53.

Robert grew to manhood in Norton where he graduated from the Norton Community High School. After graduating, Robert moved to Oklahoma for a few years before making his home in LaCrosse working as a truck driver for Swift Oil for many years.

Robert enjoyed technology, fishing, riding his motorcycle, being a bouncer at the jubilee and concerts, and also collecting cars, guns and tools. His greatest love was his family. Robert loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include: his mother, Leota Goss, of Norton; three brothers, Mark McKenna, Brian, and wife, Jennifer McKenna, and Richard McKenna, all of Norton; four step-brothers, Mike Keeney, Sean Keeney, Richard Goss and Rusty Goss; four step-sisters, Kathleen Hidy, Alanna Morosic, Lisa Bohac and Richela Huerta; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Norman; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; step-fathers, Jim Keeney and Dale Goss.

MEMORIAL MASS – Wednesday, May 3, 2017 –10:30 A.M.

PLACE – St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Norton, Kansas

VISITATION – Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

PLACE – Enfield Funeral Home – Norton, Kansas

INURNMENT – Norton Cemetery – Norton, Kansas

MEMORIALS – Robert McKenna Memorial Fund