Police: Kansas man hospitalized after alleged accidental shooting

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a shooting.

Just before 8p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to 4900 12th Street in reference to a man who had been shot, according to a media release.

The victim of the shooting, Michael Workman, 20, was treated on scene by EMS for a wound in the area of his side and back, according to police.

He was transported him to Great Bend Regional Medical Center, stabilized and then transported to St Francis Hospital in Wichita.

Officers found that several other people were in the house at the time of the shooting. One witness, who was in the room with the victim at the time of the shooting, claims that the shooting was accidental.

There have been no arrests.