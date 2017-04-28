🎥Police get tip, make arrest in Kansas City armed robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Jimmy Johns located at 3900 Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City after report of an armed robbery.

An unknown black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register.

Caught on camera: robbery at Jimmy Johns, 39th & Broadway, last night. VERY clear video. Can you help ID suspect? https://t.co/AlbgmPFe0n — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 27, 2017

Police requested assistance and received help in identifying the suspect in the surveillance video.

On Friday morning, police reported they found the suspect and he is in custody. Name of the suspect was not released.