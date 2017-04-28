Partly sunny, cool Friday with a chance for rain

Today A 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 38. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. High near 41. Windy, with a north northeast wind 24 to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 35. Windy, with a north wind 23 to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SundayRain and snow, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 41. Windy, with a north northwest wind around 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday NightA chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

MondaySunny, with a high near 61.