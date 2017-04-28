Pack the Park moved to Monday

HAYS, Kan. – With the weekend series against Pittsburg State pushed back to Monday and Tuesday (May 1-2), the annual Fort Hays State Baseball Pack the Park event has been moved to Monday, May 1. The event will run for the duration of the doubleheader at Larks Park, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. in game one.

Admission will be FREE for both games. Special promotions include concession specials and giveaways, courtesy of our sponsor Heartland Building Center.

Concession specials include $1.50 hamburgers, bratwursts and beverages all afternoon. Additionally, Heartland Building Center will be giving away limited edition souvenir baseballs throughout the games.

FHSU Sports Information