Krzesinski shatters 10,000 meter record at Drake Relays; Six champs for FHSU women’s track at FHSU Open

Fort Hays State track and field hosted the Fort Hays State Open on Friday (Apr. 28) at the new FHSU Track and Field Facility. The majority of the women’s team attended the home event but a few others went to the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

Micki Krzeskinski had a big performance at the Drake Relays on Thursday when she shattered the Fort Hays State record in the 10,000 meter run and claimed fourth place with her time of 35:02.67. The time was also good for a provisional mark and the 11th fastest time in the nation. The time was over 80 seconds faster than Joan Jilka’s 1983 time of 36:23.34, a record that stood for 34 years.

On Friday (Apr. 28) the Tiger 4×200 team of Amber Forbes, Linsdey Shupe, Tanoudji Diarra and Kelly Wycoff picked up a third place finish with a time of 1:40.41.

In Hays the Tigers turned in five first place finishes, two second place finishes and seven third place finishes.

Alexcia Deutscher picked up the only provisional of the day for the women with her first place finish in the javelin of 143 feet. Her toss was not as good as a prior mark this year as she already sits third in the nation.

Also earning first place finishes on the day were Selam Bell in the pole vault (11 feet, 0.25 inches), Yessenia Gonzalez in the 3000 meter steeplechase (12:12.20), Kylee Poague in the 400 meter hurdles (1:04.74), Mariah Hammersmith h in the triple jump (36 feet, 9 inches) and Baja Robinson in the shot put (43 feet, 6.5 inches).

Courtney Geiger was runner-up in the discus with a toss of 136 feet, 2 inches and Peri Lange took home a second-place finish in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.49.

Third place finishers included Laramey Leakey in the pole vault (9 feet, 6.5 inches), Haley Gottschalk, Poague, Sharee Zombo and Lange in the 4 x 100 (51.57), Robin Ritseme in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), Poague in the 100 meter hurdles (15.40), Courtney Batchman in the 400 meter hurdles (1:07.26), Tessa Durnell in the 5000 meters (20:03.16) and Remi Behrends in the triple jump (34 feet, 9.5 inches).

The Tigers get back into action on May 5-7 at the MIAA Championships in Bolivar, Mo.

FHSU Sports Information