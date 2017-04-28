HPD Activity Log April 25-27

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 30 traffic stops Tue., April 25, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Mental Health Call–600 block E 15th St, Hays; 2:01 AM

Missing Person–1800 block E 27th St, Hays; 2:10 AM; 2:25 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–600 block E 15th St, Hays; 3:25 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Holmes Rd, Hays; 12:01 PM

Suspicious Person–1300 block Eisenhower Rd, Hays; 11:45 AM; 12 PM

Civil Dispute–1300 block Kansas Highway 264, Larned; 2:21 PM

Mental Health Call–200 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:33 PM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 4:16 PM

Criminal Trespass–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 5:15 PM; 5:25 PM

Suspicious Person–1300 block E 22nd St, Hays; 9:19 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–500 block W 6th St, Hays; 10:17 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 3 animal calls and 14 traffic stops Wed., April 26, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Domestic Disturbance–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 12:24 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–91 block Lewis Dr, Hays; 12:22 AM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–2700 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 10:10 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–1500 block Main St, Hays; 10:22 AM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–2500 block Gen Hancock Rd, Hays; 10:31 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 11:56 AM

Theft (general)–1900 block Fort St, Hays; 12:01 PM

Suicidal Subject–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 12:45 PM

Juvenile Complaint–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 12:56 PM

Stolen/Recovered Property–1100 block E 33rd St, Hays; 1:19 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 3/16 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block Safari Dr, Hays; 3/24 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–200 block S Section Line Rd, Plainville; 3/9 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–2500 block General Lawton, Hays; 3/24 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–500 block W 6th St, Hays; 4/9 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–400 block Agnew Ln, Hays; 4/6 5:17 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–2500 block Marjorie Dr, Hays; 4/6 5 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 3:38 PM

Welfare Check–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 4:43 PM

Water Use Violation–1700 block Golden Belt Dr, Hays; 4:50 PM

NCIC Hit–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 8:12 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 8:36 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 16 traffic stops Thu., April 27, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Civil Transport–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 1:34 AM

Search Warrant–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:46 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–600 block Main St, Hays; 10:09 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–1400 block E 19th St, Hays; 10:32 AM

Drug Offenses–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 12:30 PM

Tethering Violation–200 block W 17th St, Hays; 12:56 PM

Animal At Large–2500 block Felten Dr, Hays; 1:11 PM

Animal At Large–1500 block Marjorie Dr, Hays; 1:57 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–400 block W 12th St, Hays; 12 AM; 3:51 PM

Disturbance – Fight–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 4:01 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2600 block Vine St, Hays; 5:14 PM

Animal At Large–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 5:36 PM

Traffic Stop–2600 block Vine St, Hays; 10:07 PM