HHS golf 8th, Norris 20th at Hutchinson Invitational

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hays High’s Josh Norris shot a 5-over-par 76 Friday and tied for 20th at the Hutchinson Invitational held at the Carey Park Golf Course. Norris was the only Indian to medal as the Indians finish eight in the 32 team event.

Peyton Keifer shot a 77 and tied for 27th. Tradgon McCrea had a 78 and tied for 36th with Allen Zollinger rouding out the Indians top-four with a 79 and tied for 45th.

Team Results

1. OP-Blue Valley North, 294

2. Salina-Sacred Heart, 294

3. Topeka-Washburn Rural, 301

4. Shawnee Mission East, 302

5. OP-Blue Valley West, 305

6. Wichita-Kaupaun Mt. Carmel, 306

7. Manhattan, 310 (89 fifth score)

8. Hays High, 310 (92 fifth score)

9. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 313

10. OP-Blue Valley, 316

11. Arkansas City, 323

12. Maize, 323

13. OP-Blue Valley Northwest, 323

14. Goddard-Eisenhower, 326

15. Wichita-Bishop Carroll, 327

16. Salina South, 332

17. Dodge City, 332

18. Liberal, 335

19. Shawnee Heights, 339

20. Junction City, 342

21. Derby, 342

22. Shawnee Mission South, 347

23. Newton, 352

24. McPherson, 353

25. Hutchinson, 354

26. Wichita-Heights, 359

27. Wichita-Northwest, 362

28. Buhler, 364

29. Salina Central, 366

30. Topeka-West, 366

31. Garden City, 371

32. Topeka High, 444

33. Great Bend – Not enough for full team

34. Haysville Campus – Not enough for full team

35. Olathe North – Not enough for full team

Individual Results

1. Owen Hill-Shawnee Mission East, 69

2. Parker Beal-Washburn Rural, 70

Cole Elmore-Sacred Heart, 70

Christian Ghilardi-Shawnee Mission Northwest, 70

Jacob Lackey-McPherson, 71

Ryan Bender-Blue Valley North, 71

Jack Baker-Kaupaun Mount Carmel, 71

Grant Herrenbruck-Sacred Heart, 71

9. Cameron Riley-Liberal, 72

10. Jake Theiss-Blue Balley North, 72

11. Wesley Grogan-Manhattan, 73

12. Christian Mergia-Blue Valley West, 74

Davis Cooper-Blue Valley North, 74

Nathan Browne-Shawnee Heights, 74

Joe Bultman-Shawnee Mission Northwest, 74

16. Max Ontjes-Hutchinson, 75

Tate Herrenbruck-Sacred Heart, 75

Jacob Roth-Maize, 75

Cade Uhlenhake, Blue Valley West, 75

20. Josh Norris-Hays, 76