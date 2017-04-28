HHS golf 8th, Norris 20th at Hutchinson Invitational

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hays High’s Josh Norris shot a 5-over-par 76 Friday and tied for 20th at the Hutchinson Invitational held at the Carey Park Golf Course. Norris was the only Indian to medal as the Indians finish eight in the 32 team event.
Peyton Keifer shot a 77 and tied for 27th. Tradgon McCrea had a 78 and tied for 36th with Allen Zollinger rouding out the Indians top-four with a 79 and tied for 45th.
Team Results
1. OP-Blue Valley North, 294
2. Salina-Sacred Heart, 294
3. Topeka-Washburn Rural, 301
4. Shawnee Mission East, 302
5. OP-Blue Valley West, 305
6. Wichita-Kaupaun Mt. Carmel, 306
7. Manhattan, 310 (89 fifth score)
8. Hays High, 310 (92 fifth score)
9. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 313
10. OP-Blue Valley, 316
11. Arkansas City, 323
12. Maize, 323
13. OP-Blue Valley Northwest, 323
14. Goddard-Eisenhower, 326
15. Wichita-Bishop Carroll, 327
16. Salina South, 332
17. Dodge City, 332
18. Liberal, 335
19. Shawnee Heights, 339
20. Junction City, 342
21. Derby, 342
22. Shawnee Mission South, 347
23. Newton, 352
24. McPherson, 353
25. Hutchinson, 354
26. Wichita-Heights, 359
27. Wichita-Northwest, 362
28. Buhler, 364
29. Salina Central, 366
30. Topeka-West, 366
31. Garden City, 371
32. Topeka High, 444
33. Great Bend – Not enough for full team
34. Haysville Campus – Not enough for full team
35. Olathe North – Not enough for full team
Individual Results
1. Owen Hill-Shawnee Mission East, 69
2. Parker Beal-Washburn Rural, 70
Cole Elmore-Sacred Heart, 70
Christian Ghilardi-Shawnee Mission Northwest, 70
Jacob Lackey-McPherson, 71
Ryan Bender-Blue Valley North, 71
Jack Baker-Kaupaun Mount Carmel, 71
Grant Herrenbruck-Sacred Heart, 71
9. Cameron Riley-Liberal, 72
10. Jake Theiss-Blue Balley North, 72
11. Wesley Grogan-Manhattan, 73
12. Christian Mergia-Blue Valley West, 74
Davis Cooper-Blue Valley North, 74
Nathan Browne-Shawnee Heights, 74
Joe Bultman-Shawnee Mission Northwest, 74
16. Max Ontjes-Hutchinson, 75
Tate Herrenbruck-Sacred Heart, 75
Jacob Roth-Maize, 75
Cade Uhlenhake, Blue Valley West, 75
20. Josh Norris-Hays, 76