Healing After Loss-Hays May meetings

NAMI-Hays will host the May meetings of Healing After Loss to offer hope, encouragement and understanding to those who have had an adult loss in their lives such as the death of a spouse, parent, sibling or friend.

Tue., May 2, a dinner meeting will be held at the Golden Corral, 383 Mopar Dr., at 5:30 p.m. A gathering will follow at 7 p.m.

Tue., May 16, the dinner meeting will be held at I-HOP, 4000 Gen. Hays Rd., starting at 5:30 p.m. A gathering will follow at 7 p.m.

Thu., May 25, the Come and Go Lunch Bunch will meet at Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill, 2704 Vine from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Ann Leiker at (785) 259-6859 or email ccfpc@ruraltel.net.