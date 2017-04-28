Hays baseball splits with Dodge City

Like most teams around the state of Kansas, Hays and Dodge City’s baseball seasons have been changed because of the weather. Friday night the moisture held off but the cold weather did not. Hays and Dodge City split their double header as they squeezed in the games before the rain in the weekend’s forecast.

Game 1

Hays 4 – Dodge City 3 (9 innings)

Hays helped Dodge City to a two run lead thanks to errors through the first five innings. Hays battled back in the bottom of the sixth inning which was led off by Jace Armstrong’s first career home run. Hays tied the game at two runs a piece when Palmer Hutchinson blooped single into the outfield.

Each team scored a single run in the seventh inning to force extra baseball. Hays had the winning run on the third base in the each the seventh and eighth inning before breaking through in the ninth. The Indian’s Cody Peterson reached first on an error then moved to third on a errant pick-off throw from the pitcher. The Red Demons elected to load the bases with two intentional walks, bringing Trey Riggs to the plate. Riggs raked a hard single off the third baseman’s glove who was playing in on the infield.

Game 1 Highlights

Palmer Hutchison took the win in the 4-3 opener. Hutchison pitched two innings of relief after being cleared to play medically the day before. Tyrone Wynn pitched the first seven innings allowing three runs, one of which was earned. Dodge City’s starting pitcher went six and a third innings before leaving due to the state mandated 105 maximum pitch count rule.

Game 2

Dodge City 12 – Hays 4

Dodge City jumped out to a 6-0 run on their way to a 12-4 win in game two. Dodge City sent all nine of their players to the play in the fourth inning scoring three runs. Hays answered with four runs of their own while sending nine to plate. The bottom of the fourth inning cut the Indian lead down to 6-4. Hays though would not have any more players cross the plate.

Game 2 Highlights

The Indians used four pitchers in the game, walking twelve Red Demons and hitting two more. The Indians allowed ten hits in the loss. The Indian offense notched just one hit.

Coach Frank Leo

Hays moves to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Western Athletic Conference. Dodge City is now 7-4 and 2-3 in the WAC. Hays is off until the Diamond Classic on May 4th, 5th and 6th. Goddard-Eisenhower, Salina Central, Life Prep Academy and Great Bend will all take part in the tournament.