Free Sternberg Museum presentation will cover life in Kansas, from sea bed to plains

Visitors to the Sternberg Museum of Natural History can learn how Kansas has transitioned from sea floor to rolling plains — and what the geologic and ecological future might hold — in a free presentation from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

“Kansas Ecosystems: Past, Present, and Future,” presented by Fort Hays State University students, will explore different animals and fossils found in Kansas from the earliest life to the animals found today.

Activities, real fossils that can be touched and fun technology like solar panels and wind turbines will be featured. The museum’s education section designed the public outreach project.

From ammonites and trilobites to mosasaurs and mammoths, the presentation will explain how Kansas has changed to support life in many kinds of habitats, and what Kansas could be like in the future.