Fort Hays State University celebrates research, creative work at special day

Research and creative work by undergraduate and graduate students and faculty members at Fort Hays State University was recognized and celebrated Wednesday at the John Heinrichs Scholarly and Creative Activities Day. This event recognizes the scholarly and creative activities of students and faculty.

The day celebrates the research, scholarship and creative work conducted in the various disciplines within the university. Departments across campus sponsored special activities, including seminars and research presentations.

The main event was a poster and creative works exhibition in the Memorial Union’s Fort Hays Ballroom and the Black and Gold Room. The exhibit featured student and faculty work from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, the College of Education, the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, and the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

More than 100 posters were exhibited, and students, faculty and community members participated as presenters or attendees. Special lectures, receptions and exhibits also took place on campus. About 850 visitors streamed through the day-long exhibit.

Awards were given for poster presentations to undergraduate, graduate, and faculty and staff research and scholarly and creative work in empirical and non-empirical categories. Two “People’s Choice Awards,” were awarded by vote of the visitors, one for scholarly work and one for creative.

The award winners are listed with the title of their work.

2017 John Heinrichs Scholarly and Creative Activities Awardees

Empirical research involves examining a research question that is clearly defined and answerable by using standardized statistical methods on collected data. This may include either quantitatively or qualitatively collected data.

Non-empirical research is a comprehensive and careful consolidation of available information within a domain or a reinterpretation of that information within a new framework or context. Non-empirical research does not use standardized statistical methods on collected data.

Undergraduate Students – Non-Empirical

1st – McKayla Ketchum, Hutchinson senior majoring in nursing, “Taking it to the Next Level.” Co-investigators were Kathleen Ward, associate professor of nursing, and Katelyn Folks, Clay Center senior majoring in nursing.

2nd – Emily Brack, Hill City junior majoring in nursing, “Does Humor in Patient Education Enhance Knowledge Retention?” Co-investigators were Kathleen Ward, associate professor of nursing, and Crystal Nash, Highlands Ranch, Colo., senior majoring in nursing.

3rd – Kimberly Pechanec, Timken senior majoring in athletic training, “How Well do Shoulder Braces Provide Stability at the Glenohumeral Joint in Collegiate Aged Athletes: A Systematic Review.”

Undergraduate Students – Empirical

1st – Luke Rijfkogel, Garden City senior majoring in geosciences, “Cyclothem Characterization for the Eastern Edge of the Cherokee Basin.” Co-investigators were Dr. Steve Tedesco and Dr. Hendratta Ali, associate professor of geosciences.

2nd – Sierra Archer, Valley Center senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders, “Rigid Endoscopes and the Critical Swallowing Evaluation: Current Practices and Views of Practitioners.” The co-investigator was Dr. Phillip Sechtem, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders.

3rd – Jared Ridder, Hutchinson senior majoring in chemistry, “Model Studies of the Doebner Modified Knoevenagel Condensation.” Co-investigators were Dr. Loretta Dorn, associate professor of chemistry, and Dr. Arvin Cruz, assistant professor or chemistry.

Graduate Students – Non Empirical

1st – Herrick Smith, a St. Augustine, Fla., art and design major, “Chemical Analysis of Local Kansas Clay and Use in Ceramic Art.” The co-investigator was Linda Ganstrom, professor of art and design.

2nd – Jude Loste, a Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, special education major, “Empowering Schools and Family.” Co-investigators were Ashlyn Partridge, a Hutchinson special education major; George Fowler, a Hoyt special education major; Sara McKnight, a Wichita transition-to-teaching education major; and Dr. Brooke Moore, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

3rd – Sean Rogers, a Brandon, Fla., biology major, “Remote Survey of Herpetofaunal Habitat in Western Kansas.” The co-investigator was Dr. William Stark, professor of biological sciences.

Graduate Students – Empirical

1st – Ariel Snyder, a Dodge City biology major, “Fungus and Frogs: Preliminary Analysis of a Survey of Chytrid in Kansas.” Co-investigators were Dr. William Stark, professor of biological sciences, and Daren Riedle.

2nd – Nora Rindt, a Salina special education major, “Pathways to Partnership.” Co-investigators were Jenna Jones, a Lindsborg special education major; Amanda Morgan, a La Crosse special education major; Hillary Raple, an El Dorado special education major; and Dr. Brooke Moore, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

3rd – Allison Hullinger, a Conway Springs biology major, “Critical Habitat Assessment of the State Threatened Broad-Headed Skink.” Co-investigators were Zackary Cordes, Daren Riedle, and Dr. William Stark, professor of biological sciences.

Faculty – Non Empirical

1st – Dr. Yaprak Dalat Ward, assistant professor of advanced education programs, “Using VoiceThread to Promote Active Learning and Learner Engagement in an Online Business Course.” Co-investigators were Dr. James “Skip” Ward, assistant professor of applied business studies, and Edward Tao, computer systems analyst.

2nd– Dr. Brooke Moore, assistant professor of advanced education programs, “Fostering Critical Reflection to Build Culturally Responsive Practices.”

3rd – Amy Schmierbach, professor of art and design, “Caim.”

Faculty – Empirical

1st – Dr. Arvin Cruz, assistant professor of chemistry, “Substituent Effects on the HOMO-LUMO Absorption and Emission of Pt(II)-Biphenyl Complexes containing 1,10-Phenanthroline Derivatives.”

2nd – Dipika Patel, instructor of nursing, “Work-related Stress Among Registered Nurses (RNs) on Acute Care Unit Of Hays Medical Center.” Co-investigators were Dr. Christine Hober, professor of nursing, and Shauna Keil, instructor of nursing.

3rd – Dr. Amanda Buday, assistant professor of sociology, “Not in Your Backyard.” The co-investigator was Fedor Dokshin.

People’s Choice

Scholarly – Madison Pittenger, Salina senior majoring in biology, “Herbivory Preferences Among Ecotypes of Big Bluestem (Andropogon gerardii).” Co-investigators were Keri Caudle, Hays graduate student majoring in biology; Sara Baer; Loretta Johnson; and Dr. Brian Maricle, associate professor of biological sciences.

Creative – Suat Huay “Wendy” Tan, Hays graduate student majoring in art and design, “Beta Mask.”

“This is the 12th year for this prestigious event,” said Leslie Paige, director of scholarship and sponsored projects, “It not only showcases the significant work being conducted by faculty and staff, but also exemplifies the opportunities that FHSU students have to conduct research, engage in scholarship and to produce creative works, with guidance from their faculty mentors.”

Scholarly and creative activity encourages critical thinking, innovation, collaboration, and leadership. Participation provides the opportunity to clarify academic and professional goals while promoting advancement in a particular field of study. Fort Hays State University supports developing new areas of excellence in all disciplines as part of its mission to advance knowledge and further the economic growth of the state.

Named after the late Dr. John Heinrichs, who championed research at FHSU, Scholarly and Creative Activities Day is sponsored by the university’s Scholarship Environment Committee with support from the Office of the Provost, the Deans, the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science, the Graduate School, and the Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects.

For more information, contact Leslie Z. Paige, director of the Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects, 785-628-4349, or by email to URE@fhsu.edu.