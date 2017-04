Hays Post

Hays firefighters were called to the 27th and Hall Laundromat at about 6 p.m. today for a report of a fire in a dryer.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured, according to Corp. Phillip Gage of the Hays Police Department.

Roads remain open, and the Dillons, which is in the same strip mall, did not have to close.