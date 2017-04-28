FHSU men’s track gains several provisional marks

Fort Hays State hosted the Fort Hays State Open on Friday at the new FHSU Track and Field Facility. The majority of the men’s squad attended the home event, but a few others competed at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. Overall the Tigers turned in a good showing in the weekend.

Brett Meyer stole the show on Thursday evening in Iowa when he took home first place in the 800 meters at the Drake Relays. Meyer defeated a lot of quality competition, including several NCAA Division I talent with a time of 1:50.53. The time improved his provisional mark on the year, now tied for 13th in the nation.

In Hays, FHSU picked up three first place finishes, six second place finishes and five third place finishes.

Kolt Newell won the high jump and improved his provisional mark on the year with a jump of 6 feet, 10.75 inches. It was the best effort of his career and he is now tied for eighth on the national performance list.

TJ Dozier earned a pair of runner-up finishes and provisional marks in both the discus (162 feet even) and hammer throw (181 feet, 5 inches). However, both marks were not his best on the season. Cameron Fouts was the third Tiger to pick up a provisional mark at the FHSU Open, doing so in the javelin with a toss 191 feet, 10 inches. He ranks just outside the top 30 in the nation.

Also picking up a first places finishes were Western Riner in the 400 meter hurdles (55.82) and the team of Matthew Pieper, Colson Reames, Jacob Irvin and Dalton Ill in the 4 x 400 relay (3:31.91).

Other second place finishers for the Tigers were Lucas Roths in the 3000 meter steeplechase (10:44.27), Irvin in the in the 200 meters (22.57) and Christian Delaney in the shot put (48 feet, 11.5 inches).

Third place finishers for the Tigers consisted of Irvin, Reames, Johnathon Penrose and Kyle Comstock in the 4 x 100 meter relay, Irvin in the 100 meters (11.08), Penrose in the 110 meter hurdles (15.32) and Maddox Winter in the triple jump (41 feet, 1.5 inches).

The Tigers get back into action on May 5-7 at the MIAA Championships in Bolivar, Mo.

FHSU Sports Information