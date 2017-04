FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University will announce the donors of a $5 million gift in a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Memorial Union’s Sunset Atrium on the FHSU campus.

The generous gift will allow a new facility to be built on the campus of Fort Hays State and details of that new building will be announced at the news conference.

The public is invited to attend.