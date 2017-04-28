Ellis County Commission to vote on Extension district, appoint board

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will consider a revised operational agreement for the Cottonwood Extension District and appoint members to the governing board at Monday’s commission meeting.

The two steps will move the merger of the Ellis and Barton County Extension districts closer to completion.

The commission approved the original agreement March 6 to form Cottonwood Extension District No. 17. After it was approved by both county commissions, it also was required to receive approval from the Kansas State University Extension director and the Kansas Attorney General.

According Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes’ memo to the commission, the Attorney General submitted three changes to the agreement that need to be approved by the county commission.

The commission will also appoint four members to represent Ellis County on the district governing board.

In other business, the commission will discuss becoming the host county for the Northwest Kansas Juvenile Services and authorize the commission chair to approve expenditure of a portion of the Courthouse Preservation Funds.

Monday’s meeting is at 5 p.m. in the Ellis County Administrative Center Commission Room.