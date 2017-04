Earl J. Lambrecht, age 83, of Ellis, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Ellis.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:30 AM with a rosary service at 10 AM all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis.

A complete obituary is pending with Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.