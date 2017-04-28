Dodge City Community College wins “Don’t Text #Just Drive” contest

KID

TOPEKA–Dodge City Community College (DCCC) received the most votes by percentage of students enrolled to win the Kansas community college “Don’t Text #Just Drive” spring contest March 15-April 16.

More than 1,500 pledge votes were cast by students, alumni and supporters of the four participating community colleges, all taking the pledge not to text while driving. Activities publicizing the pledge contest were conducted at each school.

DCCC’s 348 pledge votes counted as 19.29 percent of the college’s total student population, the highest percentage among the four participants.

Other schools (in order of percentage votes) in the contest were Hutchinson Community College, 955 pledges, 16.24 percent of the student population; Pratt Community College, 78 pledges, 6.55 percent; and Butler Community College, 137 pledges, 1.46 percent.

“We are gratified by the number of students, alumni and school supporters who pledged their vote and their willingness to stop needless traffic accidents because of distracted driving,” said Ken Selzer, CPA, Kansas Commissioner of Insurance.

The Kansas Insurance Department; AT&T; and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department partnered in this initial community college campaign. AT&T provided the electronic pledging mechanism, and the sheriff’s department provided a texting and driving simulator at student locations.

A national study found that three out of four people surveyed admitted to texting while driving, even though they agreed that the activity is dangerous to themselves and others.

“All Kansans can be winners through this campaign,” Commissioner Selzer said. “We’ve shown pride in our schools and made a safety statement at the same time. Now it’s up to those who pledged to follow through on their commitments.”