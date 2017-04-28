Choirs join with Hays Symphony Orchestra May 6 for final concert

The Fort Hays Singers, the FHSU Concert Choir, and the Smoky Hill Chorale will combine with the Hays Symphony Orchestra to present this year’s Grand Finale Concert Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center

The first half of the concert will feature the fabulous Symphony No. 9 by Antonin Dvorak. Hays Symphony conductor and FHSU string faculty member Shah Sadikov will conduct the Hays Symphony Orchestra on this selection.

The second half of the concert will be “REQUIEM” written by John Rutter. The choirs will be joined by soloists Monica Rome and Dana Keller, and accompanied by faculty and student members of the Dept. of Music & Theatre. Dr. Terry Crull, FHSU Director of Choral Activities, will conduct this beautiful setting of the requiem mass.

FHSU and area high school students are admitted free of charge (with their school id card) Admission for others is $6 for adults, and $4 for senior citizens.