Area law enforcement participating in Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A number of area law enforcement agencies will participate in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Each location will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit will be in the parking lots of the Hays Good Samaritan Society, 2700 Canal Blvd., and the Hays Visitors Center, 2700 Vine. Residents may drop off unused or unexpired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

The Trego County Sheriff’s Office will accept drop-offs at the Law Enforcement Center in WaKeeney, 525 Warren Ave.

Rooks County officers will be at the Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, 1210 N. Washington.

Hoisington residents may drop off their unwanted drugs at the Hoisington Police Department, 109 E. 1st. Other area locations are listed below.

The local events are in collaboration with National Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA).