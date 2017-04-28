Hays Post

3 charged in murder of Kansas man lured by Craigslist ad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three people are charged in the stabbing death of a Kansas man who was lured to Kansas City by a Craigslist ad.

The Jackson County prosecutor announced charges Friday in the killing of 29-year-old Michael Luckey of Osawatomie, Kansas. His body was found April 5 near an abandoned home in south Kansas City.

Twenty-year-old Tayelor Fitzpatrick, of Quenemo, Kansas; and Micah Dozier and Larry Wren III, both 18 from Kansas City, Missouri, each face first-degree murder and three other charges.

Prosecutors say the suspects and a juvenile used Craigslist to get Luckey to Kansas City in order to rob him. After Luckey was

killed, the suspects allegedly burned his vehicle and left his body. They then allegedly used Luckey’s credit cards to buy electronics and other items.