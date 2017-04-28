🎥 Jacobs, Musil will run for Hays city commission seats

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Two of the three Hays city commissioners whose positions will be open in Nov. announced Thursday night they will seek re-election.

Sandy Jacobs and Shaun Musil made their intentions known publicly at the end of the commission meeting. Lance Jones, the third commissioner in an open seat, announced last week he would not run again due to time constraints with his job.

Jacobs was appointed three months ago by the other commissioners from among a number of candidates to the seat vacated by Eber Phelps who won the 111th Dist. seat in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“I did file for election for city commission for one of the three seats that are coming open,” Jacobs told the commission. “I’ve only been on here a short while and I’ve loved every minute of it. I think there’s a lot of work to be done in the future and I’d like to be involved in it. I really have a desire to continue serving this community.”

Musil, who is in his first term and currently serves as mayor, said his decision to run again was a family agreement.

“I got my kids together at the table. They thought they were in trouble,” Musil chuckled. “I asked them if they thought dad should run again for city commission. They’ve met so many people, commissioners, governors, so many other people. They said ‘Yeah, Dad. We want you to run again.’ So I’m gonna try.

“I think we’re gonna have some stiff competition. As Commissioner Jones said last week, hopefully people will get out and run. There’s a lot of good people out there.”

Musil described his commission tenure as “awesome.”

The filing deadline is Thu., June 1 at noon for the November 7 municipal and school board elections in Kansas.