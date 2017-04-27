TMP-Marian softball drops two in Salina

SALINA, Kan. – The TMP-Marian softball team dropped both of their games at the Sacred Heart triangular in Salina Thursday. The The Monarchs lost 3-2 to Hays High and 8-7 to the host Knights, snapping their 10-game winning streak.

Alison Helget gave up three runs on four hits without recording an out in the first inning in game one. Bailey Lacy came in and struck out nine without a walk but the Monarchs could muster only two runs off Jaysa Wichers.

TMP-Marian fell behind 8-3 after two innings in the second game against Sacred Heart. They would rally with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth but could get no closer. Helget gave up five runs, one earned, on two hits. Lacy struck out seven and allowed one earned run in four innings of relief.

Anna Gottschalk had four hits and Meagan Brin drove in two as the Monarchs fall to 11-5.