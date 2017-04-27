Hays Post

TMP-Marian golfers finish runner-up at Russell

RUSSELL, Kan. – The TMP-Marian boys golf team finished second at the Russell Invitational Thursday at the Russell Municipal GC. The Monarchs shot a 360 and were 22 shots back of first-place Phillipsburg.

Cameron Rozean led the Monarchs with an 81 and finished second, eight shots back of Great Bend’s Kelby Titus who won the individual title with a 73. The Monarchs Michael Braun finished 10th with a 90.

Team Score
Phillipsburg 338
Hays-TMP 360
Great Bend 375
Smith Center 422
Hays JV 423
Russell 439
Hoisington 441

 

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Kelby Titus -12
Great Bend
36
37
73
2
Cameron Rozean –
Hays-TMP
40
41
81
3
Charon Ellis -10
Phillipsburg
40
42
82
4
Ryan Birky -11
Russell
44
40
84
4
Nathan Moon -10
Phillipsburg
42
42
84
4
Jacey Kellerman -11
Phillipsburg
40
44
84
7
Tyler Weems -12
Brookville-Ell Saline
41
46
87
8
Tyler Martin -09
Phillipsburg
45
43
88
9
Trey Sides -10
Phillipsburg
46
43
89
10
Michael Braun –
Hays-TMP
42
48
90
11
Jace Rueschhoff –
Hays-TMP
44
48
92
12
Aaron Moss -09
Smith Center
46
50
96
13
Adam Klausmeyer -11
Hays
48
49
97
13
Jack Johnson –
Hays-TMP
47
50
97
15
Austin Hobelmann -10
Smith Center
54
44
98
16
Jared Divis -12
Great Bend
51
48
99
17
Isaac Panzer -11
Great Bend
49
51
100
18
Jack Fort -10
Hays
53
50
103
18
Cal Marshall – 12
Great Bend
52
51
103
20
Micah Nuss -11
Russell
50
54
104
20
Alec Stults –
Hays-TMP
49
55
104
22
Keaton Sander -12
Great Bend
53
53
106
23
Trae Megaffin –
Hays-TMP
58
49
107
23
Keaton Schlaefli -10
Hays
56
51
107
23
Matt Miller –
Hoisington
54
53
107
23
Shane Hrabe -11
Smith Center
54
53
107
27
Jon Hunnacutt -10
Phillipsburg
56
53
109
27
Gavon Riedl –
Hoisington
51
58
109
29
Nash Stambaugh –
Hoisington
54
58
112
30
Hunter Reddig -09
Russell
54
59
113
30
Alex Rizha –
Hoisington
53
60
113
32
Aaron Stein -10
Great Bend
54
61
115
33
Blade Quinby -10
Hays
56
60
116
34
Ashton Hawkins -12
Smith Center
58
63
121
34
Hayden Slief -11
Pratt
56
65
121
36
Kael Bridges -11
Pratt
59
63
122
37
Brett Bowles -10
Hays
67
59
126
38
Damon Luerman –
Hoisington
58
71
129
39
Oliver Pinckney
Smith Center
63
69
132
40
Gannon Radenberg –
Hoisington
69
69
138
40
Dylan Peeler -11
Russell
67
71
138
42
Logan Gilmore
Russell
71
74
145