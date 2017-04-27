TMP-Marian golfers finish runner-up at Russell

RUSSELL, Kan. – The TMP-Marian boys golf team finished second at the Russell Invitational Thursday at the Russell Municipal GC. The Monarchs shot a 360 and were 22 shots back of first-place Phillipsburg.
Cameron Rozean led the Monarchs with an 81 and finished second, eight shots back of Great Bend’s Kelby Titus who won the individual title with a 73. The Monarchs Michael Braun finished 10th with a 90.
|Team
|Score
|Phillipsburg
|338
|Hays-TMP
|360
|Great Bend
|375
|Smith Center
|422
|Hays JV
|423
|Russell
|439
|Hoisington
|441