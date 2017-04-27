Tigers end skid with win in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. – Freshman Ryan Ruder allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings and redshirt-freshman Cody Starkel had three hits to lead Fort Hays State to a 7-4 over Nebraska-Kearney Wednesday night at Memorial Field, ending the Tigers 11-game losing streak. The win also snapped an 11-game road losing streak and improved the Tigers to 10-33 overall and 3-27 in the MIAA.

Ruder (3-2) struck out three and walked two while scattering six hits. Reliever Sam Capps gave up a double and a single after entering with one out in the sixth. He allowed only one hit the rest of the way and picked up his first save, allowing one earned run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Starkel went 3-for-4 and hit a leadoff homer in a three-run seventh. He drove in the Tigers first run on a two-out single in the third.

Trevor Hughes blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall in the fifth to push the FHSU lead to 3-1.

Nick Hammeke and Clayton Basgall both doubled and had two hits.

The Tigers play their final home series this weekend with a three-game series against Pittsburg State. The first pitch for Friday is set for 7 pm and will be the annual “Pack the Park” game.