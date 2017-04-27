This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Hays Post offers FREE garage sale listings weekly.

Address: 817 Washington, Ellis

(Wiesner Antique Building)

Benefit Garage Sale for St. Mary’s School in Ellis, KS

Household Items, Antiques, Baby Items, and Clothing for Men, Women and Children

Fri, Apr 28 9:00-2:00

Sat, Apr 29 9:00-11:00

Address: 806 Cedar, Hays

Girls 3-4T clothes and shoes, Boys and Adult clothes. Inflatable pool which has only been used twice, toys and children’s books, Cars umbrella stroller, infant portable vibrating bassinet, booster chair, toddler tricycle and helmet, cookware/kitchen items, and tons of misc including baked goods sold by my kids!

Saturday April 29 – 7AM to Noon.

Address: 2608 Cathedral, Victoria

Items for sale: Queen bedroom set, Freezer, Refrigerators, Dressers, Roasters, Rubber Raft, Artwork, Glassware, Octoberfest Mugs, Beer signs, Childs bicycle, Window A/C unit,, House hold goods and many, many, other items.

Saturday Apr 29

Address: 3015 E. 14th, Hays

Items for sale: ALL NEW NEVER USED AVON ITEMS IN STOCK: Housewares, decor, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, candles, jewelry, makeup and brushes, body sprays, body gel, lotions, cologne, shoes, clothes, kids items, Skin So Soft Bug Spray.

Thurs 4/27 3:30-7:30

Deadline is noon each Wednesday