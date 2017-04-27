Shorman, Waldschmidt honored with USD 489 Best of Best awards

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Mary Ann Shorman, head nurse for USD 489, was honored with the Best of the Best staff award at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Shorman has been a school nurse for the district for 29 years.

“We believe she goes way beyond what her job entails,” said school nurse Diane Muirhead. “She was a very good preceptor for me when I started working as a school nurse.”

Muirhead was one of two nurses who nominated Shorman for the award.

Shorman developed health services policies and procedure and training notebooks for new nurses.

“Mary Ann is very knowledgeable about school nursing,” Muirhead said. “She is an excellent school nurse, and always does the best she can for the students in our district.”

She is on the board of the Kansas School Nurses organization and the School Nurse Advisory Council.

Muirhead said Shorman’s leadership is valuable to the nurses in the district. She always is available to answer questions and can be relied on in any crisis.

“Mary Ann deserves the Best of the Best Award because her actions for the last 29 years have been exceptional,” Muirhead said. “We feel the nurses and USD 489 are better because of her experience and knowledge. We appreciate you Mary Ann, and you truly are the best of the best.”

Vashti Waldschmidt, junior, was honored with the Best of the Best student award.

Waldschmidt was instrumental in the design and implementation of the school’s mural last semester. She is scheduled to graduate ahead of the class.

“Vashti’s leadership is consistently appreciated by staff and peers alike. Anyone who knows her would certainly agree that she is the best of the best. We are so excited and proud for her to receive this award tonight,” Ginny Pricket, teacher at the Learning Center, said.