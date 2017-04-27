Hays, Kansas – Roberta Marie Bombardier, age 70, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at her home, with family around her.

She was born May 23, 1946, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Robert and Elsie (Hammond) Stackhouse. She married Danny Ray Mohne on July 3, 1965, and had a son, Ray, they later divorced. She then married Roger Bombardier July 7, 1971, and had a son, Robert. Roger died in August of 1997.

She graduated from McLain High School, Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1964. While in high school she was a member of the synchronized swim team and had the honor of being inducted into The International Order of The Rainbow for Girls. She became an Airman in the United States Air Force in 1964 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX and was stationed active duty at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, NE. She lived in Oklahoma, until moving to Kansas to the farm in 1975. She was a cook at Victoria High School for about five years and worked at 5 Star Amaco in Hays, before moving to Tempe, AZ in 1987. She retired from Armstrong McCall as accountant in 2012. She was a very active member and Past President of the local chapter of Independent Order of Foresters. She participated in many activities including yearly Christmas pageant and plays.

Roberta dreamed big, was a people person, loved doing for others, loved her family, and each path of her life, was focused in the direction of sustaining those she loved.

She move back to Kansas in the spring of 2013. She volunteered at the Community Assistance Center, Sterling House/Brookdale, active at the Hays Senior Center and was a member of Celebration Community Church. She loved her church family and prayer group.

Survivors include two sons, Ray, and wife ,Deanna Hays ,KS; Robert Bombardier, Tempe ,AZ; three grandsons ,Bryant Bombardier and wife, Kylee, Hays, KS; Andrew and Jonathan Bombardier, both of Tempe, AZ; one great grandson, Aric Bombardier, Tempe, AZ.

She was receded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; two brothers, Danny Stackhouse and Hank Stackhouse.

Services are 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Celebration Community Church I-70 and exit 157 Hays, Kansas. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601 and from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, at Celebration Community Church Hays, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hays Medical Center or the Cancer Council of Ellis County. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net