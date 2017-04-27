Robert L. Clark, 84, of Oakley, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, KS. He was born July 1, 1932, the son of Vernon and Emma (Herdt) Clark, on a farm in Logan County, KS. He was baptized and confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Oakley.

Bob attended grade school in Logan and Gove Counties and graduated from Oakley High School in 1950. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Junior College, graduating in 1952. He joined the United States Army in January of 1953. Bob married Cherrie Thomas on May 22, 1953 and ten days later he shipped to Korea. They were reunited on November 22, 1954, at Camp Carson, CO. To this union was born Roberta, Kathleen (Cathi), David and Karen.

He was employed by Hubert Charolais Ranch, Monument Township and USD #274. The joy of his working life was driving the activity bus, joshing (and hollering at) all “his kids.” After his retirement he returned to drive again. He was still substitute driving route busses up to two weeks before his final illness.

Bob loved his Lord and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Oakley where he ushered, taught Sunday school, served as an elder and president of the congregation.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Cherrie, of the home; daughters, Roberta (Bob) Stocksdale, of Southington, CT, Cathi Clark, of Winfield, KS and Karen Hill (companion Paul Deepe), of Winfield, KS; son, David, of Monument, KS; sisters, Betty Pinkston, Greeley, CO and Elaine Tustin, Gove, KS; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary Oakley. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Monument Cemetery and a Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Oakley. Memorials are suggested to the Robert L. Clark Scholarship Fund, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.