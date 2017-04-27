Resurfacing work continuing on K-18 in Russell, Osborne counties

KDOT

A project to resurface a portion of K-18 is moving into Russell and Osborne counties. The Kansas Department of Transportation is now working on a 13-mile stretch from the U.S. 281 junction in Russell County to the Rooks County line.

Project work consists of a 1-inch mill followed by a 2-inch overlay of new asphalt material to improve roadway conditions and extend pavement life. Traffic in the construction zone will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car operation during daylight hours. Minor delays, not exceeding 15 minutes, should be expected. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs and “Give ‘em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through work zones. Work is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the primary contractor with a project cost of approximately $1.6 million. The project is funded by T-WORKS.