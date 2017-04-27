Kansas woman jailed for shooting that sent woman to a hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a suspect for a shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 5p.m. Tuesday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2800 Block of SE Minnesota in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound and she was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Late Tuesday, a person of interest in the case Kelsey Gowan, 29, Topeka, turned herself into police.

Police booked her into the Shawnee County jail. Details on charges were not released.