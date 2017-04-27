Humphrey strikes twice as Hays High tops TMP

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 3, TMP 2

HAYS, Kan.-Hays High Freshman Sophie Humphrey scored two second half goals to help lift the Hays High Lady Indians to a 3-2 victory over TMP on Thursday afternoon in Hays at the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex. It was a back and forth battle from the beginning with TMP striking first on a goal from Kayla Vitztum that gave the Lady Monarchs a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute. It would take 30 minutes for the next score when Hays High’s Kallie Leiker scored in the 36th minute to tie the game at one goal apiece.

The score remained that way until Vitztum struck again nine minutes in to the second half to give TMP their last lead of the match. Two minutes later Humphrey scored her first goal to tie the game at 2-2. The two teams battled through the rest of the second half when Humphrey found a crack in the Lady Monarch’ defense on the right side and found the back of the net to give Hays High the 3-2 lead and the victory.

TMP drops to 5-3-1 with the loss. Hays High improves to 8-4 with the win.

