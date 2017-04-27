HHS softball splits at Sacred Heart trinagular

SALINA, Kan. – The Hays High girls softball team split their two games at the Sacred Heart traingular in Salina Thursday, losing to the host Knights 11-7 then beating TMP-Marian 3-2 to end a five-game skid.

The Indians scored six runs in the second inning but couldn’t hold on in the first game against Sacred Heart. Macee Altman allowed all 11 runs on 11 hits. Only five of the runs were earned due to five Hays errors. Cameron Jensen had two hits and Cassidy Prough drove in two.

Hays scored three in the first and made stand up against the Monarchs. Cameron Jensen drove in two of the runs with a double. Jaysa Wichers allowed both runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in the complete game victory.

The Indians are now 5-9 on the season.