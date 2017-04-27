HaysMed Foundation launches $3 million technology campaign

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The HaysMed Foundation launched a $3 million “Powerful Technology, A Look Inside” capital campaign Thursday.

The campaign, led by co-chairs Dr. Tom and Debra McDonald, will purchase a new state-of-the-art CT scanner and patient monitors, pay for renovation of two catheterization labs and establish new endowed funds for the foundation.

HaysMed President and CEO Dr. John Jeter said the new CT scanner will be faster, clearer and allow physicians to see better images of the heart and other vital organs as well expose patients to up to 82 percent less radiation. It also will have a larger bore.

Jeter said less radiation is of special concern when treating children.

“CAT Scanners came out in 1974 when I was just getting started in medicine,” Jeter said, “and they were extremely revolutionary at the time. The technology now 40 plus years later is just extraordinary. It is as close to Star Trek as you can get.”

The new CT scanner will replace a 14-year-old scanner. The older scanner will be kept for use when maintenance is being done on the new scanner.

The new patient monitors will integrate with the hospital’s electronic records system. They are also less likely to alarm unnecessarily, which will make the experience for the patients better, Jeter said.

The medical center’s two catheterization labs will also be renovated, and new equipment purchased. A cardiac catheterization is performed to find out if a patient has disease of the heart muscle, valves or coronary arteries.

HaysMed has the only full-service 24/7/365 cath labs in western Kansas clear to the Colorado mountains, so having state-of-the-art equipment is important. The lab’s equipment is 10 years old and at the end of its usable life. The radiation exposure for patients on the new cath lab equipment will also be less.

The fourth component of the campaign includes the endowment of the funds that will produce revenue to assist with future health care needs of patients at HaysMed.

Early fundraising has already generated $1.554 million in gifts and pledges, Matt Dreiling, president of the foundation board, said.

This includes a $500,000 gift from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation of Logan and a $500,000 pledge from the

Hadley Foundation of Hays.

Other major donors include Lillian Schumacher, Bank of Hays, Commerce Bank, Emprise Bank, Golden Belt Bank and Next-Tech Wireless. Additional gifts have been received from both HaysMed and foundation board members, HaysMed associates and physicians, and area businesses and individuals.

Ruth Heffel, foundation executive director, also recognized a new donor wall in the hospital’s reception area. It honors donors who have given to HaysMed over time. The wall was designed and created by artist James Mages. It depicts stalks of brass wheat and incorporates the names of donors on clear plaques.

People interested in receiving more information about the Powerful Technology Campaign and how to support the effort, can visit www.haysmedfoundation.org or call the foundation office at 785-623-2350.