Hays musician wins 2017 Best Children’s Song of the Year

Hays musician Randy Sauer known as “Jammin’ Randy” recently won 2017 Best Children’s Song of the Year from the Indie Music Channel based out of Hollywood, Calif. The winning song — “A Hero Story,” written by Randy — was performed and recorded by Holy Family Elementary second- and third-grade students, where Sauer teaches music. This is the fourth year in a row Randy has won a Children’s Music Award from the contest. The Indie Music Channel Awards Ceremony took place on April 23 at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif. Sauer was not able to attend the ceremony this year but has attended two times over the past four years.

There were seven songs nominated in the Children’s Music Category. Three of the nominated songs were songs written by Sauer. The “A Hero Story” song is part of a mini-musical that Sauer wrote called “It’s Cool To Be Kind.” The musical teaches children that being kind to others and treating others with respect is the cool thing to do. “A Hero Story” challenges children to take a look at what type of story they are writing in their life and teaches children that even the smallest kind gestures can make you a hero in someone else’s eyes.

Indie Music Channel was created by Emmy Award winning TV host, actor and model, Christopher Ewing. For more information, visit http://www.theindiemusicchannel.com.