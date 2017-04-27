Hays musician wins 2017 Best Children’s Song of the Year

There were seven songs nominated in the Children’s Music Category. Three of the nominated songs were songs written by Sauer. The “A Hero Story” song is part of a mini-musical that Sauer wrote called “It’s Cool To Be Kind.” The musical teaches children that being kind to others and treating others with respect is the cool thing to do. “A Hero Story” challenges children to take a look at what type of story they are writing in their life and teaches children that even the smallest kind gestures can make you a hero in someone else’s eyes.
