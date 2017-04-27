Free easy disposal of unwanted meds Saturday

HPD

The Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit will host Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 29, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents may turn in unused or unexpired prescription and over-the-counter medications in the parking lots of the Hays Good Samaritan Society, 2700 Canal Blvd., or the Hays Visitors Center, 2700 Vine.

The Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit is made up of representatives from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Hays Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Ellis County Attorney’s Office.

The local event is in collaboration with National Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA).